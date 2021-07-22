The Worst Cities to Get Your Car Fixed

Finding a good auto body shop is essential to restore a damaged vehicle’s appearance and maintain its value. No one wants to have to bring a car back when problems arise from shoddy work or undetected issues.

Auto body shops differ from mechanics in that they specialize in cosmetic repairs and modifications like fixing dents, replacing broken glass or damaged trim, and restoring scratched surfaces. They also have the special equipment and skills necessary to paint vehicles. Painting can be an expensive and time-consuming process, but a new paint job goes a long way towards improving a damaged car or just an old one that still runs well but is showing signs of age. (Check out the longest lasting cars on the road.)

The work auto body shops do can affect a lot more than aesthetics. They use specialized equipment to find and repair damage to a vehicle’s frame, which can cause poor handling and make tires and steering components rapidly degrade. Further, frame damage after an accident can leave a car structurally weaker, making another accident far more dangerous for the occupants. (This could be especially important in the most dangerous cities for driving).

24/7 Wall St. has reviewed Junk Car Traders’ list of the scammiest auto body shops to determine which places are ranked lowest overall among such businesses. The study used Yelp ratings of 47,778 auto shops across the country, as well as a survey of 1,025 car owners. A low rank doesn’t mean that these cities don’t have good body shops — just that drivers should be especially careful in choosing one, asking around and reading reviews to find one that does quality work.

Additional commuting data for the cities listed came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2019, the most recent to be published.