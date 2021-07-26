States That Had the Best Economic Security in 2020, According to Residents

North Dakota was the state with the best economic security in the nation in 2020, according to a new report released this summer by digital health company Sharecare and the Boston University School of Public Health.

The report, based on more than 450,000 surveys across the U.S. last year, evaluates various dimensions of well-being. Well-being has emerged as an important concept in public policy in recent years because it can illustrate how people perceive their own lives — a measurement that is not always captured by the many indicators of living conditions. (Here is the worst city to live in every state.)

24/7 Wall St. concentrated on Sharecare’s economic security index — one of several sets of measures used in the overall ranking — and ranked the states based on how residents perceive their own economic security. The level of economic security reported by residents is a reflection of personal financial stability as well as economic conditions in their communities.

The states in our slideshow are ordered from worst to best economic security. We included for each state: median household income, poverty rate, and the percentage of the population without health insurance from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

