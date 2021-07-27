19 Commercial Products Invented by the Military

The Biden Administration recently unveiled its $715 billion defense budget proposal for fiscal year 2022. The administration said this discretionary funding request, if approved, would enhance the country’s defenses in large part through innovation and modernization.

The U.S. armed forces indeed has a long history of innovation, with many of the inventions originally created with battlefield necessities in mind often finding civilian uses. Dozens of devices, gadgets, foods, and more that we use every day were initially conceived by and for the military.

24/7 Wall St. identified 19 commercial products that were developed as the direct result of military research. These products range from hi-tech marvels to simple household items.

Many of the inventions created for the military and later popularized for commercial products were made around World War II. During the war, it was necessary to find ways to keep troops safe and healthy and their vehicles and equipment running while miles away from home fighting in Europe and the Pacific.

Some foods, gadgets, vehicles, and accessories developed for soldiers became so popular with troops that GIs wanted to continue to use them in civilian life after returning from battle. If veterans like a product, there can be a huge market for it, as there are an estimated 18 million veterans currently in the U.S. as well as over 1 million active duty service members. These are the states with the most people in the military.

