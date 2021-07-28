Most Popular Beers With the Most and Fewest Calories

Americans love beer — and with nearly 9,000 breweries across the U.S., beer lovers have it easy. But cracking open a cold one can be problematic when watching your waistline. The typical 12 ounce can of beer contains 153 calories. That may not seem like much – if you’re only having one beer, but many people drink several in one sitting.

To compile a list of the most popular beers with the most and fewest calories in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Most Popular Beers survey, conducted by YouGov, an international market and data analytics website. We looked at all 75 beers that made the ranking and selected the 56 for which detailed information, including calories, was available.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six American adults has about seven drinks, four times a month. Sometimes, the choice of drink may be beer. Depending on the beer, consuming seven beers could amount to anywhere from 700 calories to well over 1,500 which is more than half the typical person’s recommended daily caloric intake.

The CDC defines moderate drinking as no more than two drinks a day for men, and one drink a day for women. For beer drinkers, what this means in terms of calories can vary dramatically, depending on the beer. Certain light beers, such as Corona Light, contain fewer than 100 calories per bottle or can. A Samuel Adams’, on the other hand, contains around 225 calories.

According to a 2019 Gallup poll, some 63% of American adults drink alcohol — and the favored beverage among them is beer. Some 42% of American drinkers prefer beer, and these are the best beers in every state and D.C.

