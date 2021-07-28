Most Popular Girl Bands of All Time

Throughout the decades, superstar female performers have created iconic music and fought hard to carve out their niche in the male-dominated music scene. Further, many have used their music to empower other women. Legendary female groups have been trailblazers both musically and beyond, opening doors and inspiring generations to come.

To identify the top 35 girl bands of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a variety of internet sources to construct a list of as many popular all-female groups as possible. We then referred to the music analytics site Chartmetric to find each one’s cross platform performance score (CPP), a measure based on views, subscribers, fans, streams, and other metrics on multiple social media and streaming platforms. Information on Spotify followers and Pandora lifetime streams are also from Chartmetric.

The bands that have made the top 35 range dramatically in genre and span the decades. Many have withstood the test of time and are still popular years after releasing their biggest hits. They come not only from the U.S. but from the UK, Russia, Korea, and Japan.

While many of the biggest solo stars of today are women (among those currently occupying the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 are Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion), female bands continue to thrive. (See how many women are among this summer’s 25 hottest music stars.)

Some of the most celebrated music across the decades has been made by bands on this list. These groups represent a variety of genres, but are especially focused in pop, R&B and rock. Check out the best-selling pop albums of all time.

