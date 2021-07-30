COVID-19: This Is the State Fighting It Most Successfully

It has now been 32 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of July 28, 395,974,515 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 120.6% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations — and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines.

Each state has developed its own rollout plan, prioritizing different age groups and classes of essential workers. The mix of policies and logistical challenges across the country has led to wide variations between states in the percentage of vaccines that have been administered.

While nationwide 86.7% of distributed vaccine doses have been administered as of July 28, in New Mexico 99.9% of vaccine doses have been administered — the largest share of any state. In Alabama, 70.7% of vaccine doses have been administered, the smallest share of any state.

Differences in vaccine administration from state to state have also led to variations in the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In Vermont, the number of administered doses amounts to 139.6% of the population — greater than the national vaccination rate of 104.6% and the largest share of any state. In Mississippi, the number of administered doses amounts to 71.6% of the population — the smallest share of any state.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 45.8% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, and not trusting the government.

To determine how states are doing with the vaccine rollout, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered within a state as a percentage of the number of vaccines distributed to that state by the federal government as of July 28. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 28 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on the percentage of adults who probably or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from June 23, 2021 to July 5, 2021.