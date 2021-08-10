87 Jobs With Six Figure Salaries

As the American job market continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, companies big and small are scrambling to find workers to meet growing consumer demand. Across sectors as diverse as finance, food service, and tech, employers are raising wages to attract job seekers and fill job openings at a time when many view going back to work as an existential risk.

In many occupations in the United States, high salaries have long been the norm. Currently, the average annual wage among full-time workers is $56,310. In dozens of occupations, the average worker earns more than double this amount.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 87 occupations with six figure salaries. Occupations were ranked on average annual wage. Non-specific occupational categories, typically classified as “all other” by the BLS, were excluded from analysis.

Most of the jobs on this list are in high demand in the United States. Over half of them have stronger projected employment growth between 2019 and 2029 than the 3.7% overall projected employment growth rate, and only a handful of them are expected to shed workers in the coming years. Here is a look at America’s fastest growing jobs.

In high-demand and high-growth fields, expertise and specialization are typically rewarded in the job market. Partially as a result, the highest paying jobs often require high levels of educational attainment. Only four occupations on this list typically require less than a bachelor’s degree. Many require a master’s degree and over one-third require a doctoral or professional degree. Here is a look at the highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree.

