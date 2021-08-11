The Best Bed and Breakfast in Every State

Americans are traveling and taking vacations again as the country continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are happy not to stray too far from home, making road trips instead of heading for the airport. Fortunately America has an amazing number of worthwhile destinations. (These are the most beautiful places to visit in the U.S.)

We’re also blessed with great places to stay in, too. Luxury hotels and boutique inns undeniably have their attractions. So do chain hotels and roadside motels if budget and convenience are considerations. But some of the nicest places to stay — places that help travelers connect with the communities they’re visiting — are B&Bs.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the top bed and breakfast in every state, based on reviews and ratings from Yelp.

Some of these have names that evoke their surroundings. There’s Lookout Point Lakeside Inn in Arkansas (which is blessed with numerous lakes and rivers); the Chateau Bourbon in Kentucky (a state synonymous with whiskey making); and the Wild Goose Inn in Michigan (known, among other things, for a huge population of Canada geese).

Other B&Bs on the list have names that suggest intriguing histories. How did the China Clipper Inn get to Colorado? What marital drama is behind the name of Rachael’s Dowry Bed and Breakfast in Maryland? And what eaves is Under the Eaves Inn in Utah’s Zion National Park actually under? (These are the most visited U.S. national parks in 2020.)

B&Bs tend to be friendly places, with owners who are only too glad to share their stories, so maybe the answers would be forthcoming to anyone who spends the night.