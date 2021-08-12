The Most Famous Person the Same Age as You

Many millions of people were born the same year as you, including some who went on to fame and fortune as actors, musicians, sports stars, or — a more recent phenomenon, applicable only if you’re young — stars on such social media platforms as YouTube and TikTok. (Click here to learn how many people were born the year you were born.)

Canvassing a list of celebrity birthdays dating back to 1930 reveals that even some of the eldest are still very much active in their professions. For instance, 91-year-old Clint Eastwood is still directing movies. And 88-year-old Willie Nelson still gets on his famous tour bus to sing and play around the country. Check this list of musicians with legendarily long careers.

The definition of what constitutes a celebrity changes over time, of course. In the past, it was mostly entertainment and sports personalities who reached the pinnacle of fame. Today, social media has christened a new category of celebrities. The 11-year-old dancer and lip-syncher known only as Txunamy has more than two million followers on TikTok and twice that on Instagram. Dancer Heaven King, also 11, is a YouTube star.

Click here to see the most famous person born the same year you were

They’re included 24/7 Tempo’s list of the most famous people born every year between 1930 and 2010. So are basketball greats, formidable professional wrestlers, and past presidents (and one current one) — as well as actors, actresses, and singers galore.

To identify the most famous person born every year between 1930 and 2010, 24/7 Tempo reviewed celebrity birthdays for each year on FamousBirthdays. The site ranks celebrities in the order of each one ’s popularity for his or her age. For the years 1930 through 1995, we also consulted YouGovAmerica’s rankings of the most famous people in the country for Q1 of 2021, defined by the percentage of people polled who have heard of each person, and chose only those scoring 75% or more. YouGovAmerica ranks very few younger celebrities and almost no social media personalities, so from 1996 through 2010, we relied solely on Famous Birthdays. Only celebrities born in the U.S. appear on the list. All were still living as of June 18, 2021.