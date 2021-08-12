This Is How Americans Spend Their Time

What do Americans do with their time? Occasionally, we all find ourselves getting into bed at night and wondering where the day went. It didn’t feel like a lazy day — but what really got accomplished? (Some people manage to do more than others, of course. These are the laziest cities in the U.S.)

To identify how we spend our days in this country, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics regarding the average hours those over the age of 15 devoted to various activities between May and December 2020, as well as the percent of the population engaging in each activity over the same period. (Only major activities were counted; other activities done simultaneously were not included, nor was any travel time associated with the main activity.)

Not surprisingly, it turns out that much of what we do all day is just basic maintenance, like eating, sleeping, doing chores, and working.

We also find time for pursuits like volunteering, attending classes, and watching TV, though. And for many of us, lockdowns and other limitations imposed by the coronavirus crisis in 2020 gave us the opportunity to learn how to do new things or improve our skills at things like gardening, cooking, and exercising. Some of us even learned how to bring in a little additional income besides doing our regular jobs from home. Here are 28 smart ways to make extra money.

