States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

The rapidly spreading Delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 168,897,604 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 51.6% of the population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 35.8% all the way up to 66.9%.

Due in large part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance, millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of August 17, only about 85.7% of the 417,478,000 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 68.6% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 11,171 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.