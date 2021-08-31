50 Best Movies You've Never Seen

Films such as “Casablanca” and “The Godfather,” considered among the best movies of all time, succeeded in appealing to both critics and audiences. These well-received motion pictures have been widely viewed in theaters and praised since they were first released.

There are, however, some movies highly regarded by critics and film reviewers that are less well known. In certain cases, they may only appeal to a specific subset of audiences or they may be too downbeat to excite the masses. Other times, they may simply have been overlooked for reasons such a lack of widespread distribution — a challenge generally alleviated by streaming technology

To aid viewers in discovering these hidden gems, 24/7 Tempo has identified 25 best movies that most people may have never seen. These are the top-rated films on user-based websites Rotten Tomatoes and Internet Movie Database that have comparatively few total user ratings.

Many of these films were made with relatively small budgets and may have simply been overlooked during this age of big budget blockbusters. Among the talented individuals behind some of the movies on the list are Oscar-nominated directors — here is who won the Oscar for best director every year since the Oscars began.

Other movies may have been overlooked because they were never released to theaters. Those who have seen them have generally loved them. However, their viewership has thus far been limited.

To determine the 50 best movies you’ve never seen, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience rating and popularity from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. Movies with between 10,000 and 50,000 IMDb audience votes were ranked based on their Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score as of August 2021. Only films made in 1950 or later were included, and documentaries were excluded. Supplementary data on cast and director also came from IMDb.