States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 176,659,496 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 54.0% of the population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 39.4% all the way up to 68.1%.

Due in large part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance, millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of Sept. 7, only about 83.5% of the 450,122,200 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 53.2% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 12,067 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.