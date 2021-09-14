The Best 90-Minutes-or-Less Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Stuck at home with about 90 minutes (or less) to spare? There are a number of acclaimed films to help you fill the time. Earning high marks among critics and audiences alike, these titles span history and touch down on a variety of styles, languages, genres, and themes.

Thanks to the power of streaming, meanwhile, they’re all just a few proverbial clicks away. If you can’t find something to watch, you’re simply not looking hard enough.

As you may soon discover, some of cinema’s most enduring classics are actually quite succinct in terms of runtime. That includes a number of silent era comedies from the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Harold Lloyd, and Buster Keaton, all of whom packed copious entertainment into every frame.

Then we have the poignant commentary of Vittorio De Sica’s Italian neorealist masterpieces “Bicycle Thieves” and “Umberto D,” both clocking in at under 90 minutes. (This is where you can stream the best classic TV shows right now.)

More recent examples include animated smash hits such as “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Toy Story,” and the original versions of “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Aladdin.” On the more experimental side of things is Don Hertzfeldt’s tour de force “It’s a Beautiful Day,” which could very well change your life in a matter of 62 minutes. That one is currently available to stream through The Criterion Channel along with a host of other groundbreaking works.

Click here to see the best 90-minute-or-less movies you can stream right now

To determine the best movies you can stream in under 90 minutes, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on several measures from the Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes. The index is a composite of the movies’ IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. All ratings were weighted equally.

Only films under 90 minutes in length with at least 10,000 audience reviews on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes and 10 Tomatometer critics reviews were considered.

Only films available on the paid streaming services HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Peacock Premium, Philo, Paramount+, Hulu Plus, Apple TV, the Criterion Channel, Fubo TV, or free streaming services Tubi, Pluto TV, Peacock, Plex, Crackle, and IMDbTV were included.

Data on streaming availability by website came from streaming data site Reelgood and is as of August 2021. Supplemental data on domestic box office and production budgets by movie came from industry data site The Numbers.