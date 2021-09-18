Movie Remakes That Are Better Than The Original

Whenever Hollywood announces a new remake, many viewers inevitably groan, “Why ruin a classic?”. The success rate of remakes isn’t great. But there are some films that achieve the difficult task of improving upon the originals and are better received by critics and audiences alike.

To determine the movie remakes that are better than the originals, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on Internet Movie Database rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. Index scores for remake movies were compared to those of the original films.

In order to draw audiences to the theaters, movie producers often opt to remake well-known movies that fans already love. No genre appears to be more successful than others in the remakes category. Among the better remakes are comedies, horrors, dramas, as well as science fiction thrillers.

Most of the movies on our list are newer remakes. Sixteen were released after 2000; one even came out this year. Seven of the remakes were released between 1941 and 1994.

