23 Fall Superfoods for Weight Loss

“Superfoods” is a term used to describe foods that are high in nutrients and, most of the time, low in calories. Such foods provide many healthy nutrients – such as vitamins and minerals — but not many unhealthy ones – such as trans fats, salt, and sugar.

Many of these wonder foods are plant based. With most, you can eat quite a lot of them without feeling guilty or packing on a few extra pounds. In fact, these may be the closest thing to a magic diet pill there is.

24/7 Tempo consulted several sources, including the National Institutes of Health, to compile a list of fall superfoods that can help with weight loss.

Maintaining a healthy weight and remaining in shape is not an easy endeavor. If it were, everyone would do it and the obesity rate among U.S. adults would not be 40%. It takes a huge amount of effort and willpower to exercise on a regular basis, and, most importantly, to eat a healthy, balanced diet. Knowing what to eat is often the tricky part – here are snacks that are actually ruining your diet.

Determining which foods and drinks are better for weight loss than others can be difficult. There are many factors to consider — calories, sugar, fiber. And different people need different amounts of these ingredients each day. Some research has shown that high-fiber foods help with weight loss efforts because it doesn’t spike blood sugar levels and contributes to feeling full for longer.

Nutritionists and other experts always remind us that losing weight is mostly about the food, but exercising is important too. This is how long you need to exercise to burn off the calories from your favorite foods.

Methodology

To compile a list of fall superfoods that help with weight loss, 24/7 Tempo first identified produce that are in season in the fall according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. We then reviewed several sources, including the National Institutes of Health website and several online reviews of medical research to learn which of these fruits and vegetables may help with weight loss. Calories and fiber amount come from Nutritionix, a global nutrition database offering information on food, health, fitness, restaurants and food manufacturers.