20 Things You Should Probably Always Buy at Target

With rising inflation, flagging consumer confidence, and a national unemployment rate still hovering above pre-pandemic levels, Americans are entering the 2021 holiday season conscious of rising prices for food, apparel, new cars, and just about everything else.

With all of that in mind, consumers are likely to be more cost-conscious than they have been in years, searching for in-store and online deals from the country’s major retailers. Minneapolis-based Target, the world’s seventh largest retailer based on 2020 sales, is making the best of the situation and betting its strategy of brand exclusivity will help draw customers. (Prices and exclusivity aside, these are some surprisingly good Costco, Walmart, and Target products.)

According to its 2020 fiscal year report, Target owns 50 brands, including California Roots wines, Good & Gather foods, and kid apparel brand Cat & Jack, offering customers low-cost options they can’t find elsewhere.

This brand-exclusivity strategy seems to be working. Target grew sales by 19.8% in its last fiscal year compared to 2019, to $92.4 billion. It has also seen robust growth in its vital online business, doubling digital sales in 2020, to nearly 18%, compared to 2019.

While all big box retail stores offer great bargains on certain items, these are 20 categories that you should probably turn to Target for. (On the other hand, here are 29 things you should never buy at Walmart.)

Note that prices quoted come from Target’s website on Oct. 1, and are subject to change.