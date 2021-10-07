Easy Tips to Boost the Immune System for the Cold and Flu Season

Many people love the fall and winter, but no one is looking forward to the cold and flu season, especially during a pandemic. Health experts say that the best way to protect yourself from the flu (and COVID-19) is getting vaccinated.

Aside from getting the flu shot, however, there are several natural ways to reduce the risk of getting sick — by strengthening the immune system, thus helping the body’s natural defense against disease and infections.

24/7 Tempo consulted several sources, including the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to compile a list of tips to boost the immune system.

Physical exercise and eating a healthy diet is crucial to strengthening the immune system. But when spending hours planning a balanced meal is not an option, people may opt out for individual in-season foods that have copious amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants — these are 29 fall superfoods that will boost your immune system.

