Most Popular Halloween Costume in Every State

In the earlier days of the 20th century Halloween was all about dressing as a vile and spooky monstrosity. These days costumes have mushroomed into just about anything imaginable, including everything from obscure fictional characters and references to famous pop culture icons.

To identify the most popular Halloween costume in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed “The Most Popular Halloween Costumes Right Now According to Google Trends,” provided by parenting and lifestyle magazine Father Mag.

Movies and TV shows are constant sources of Halloween ideas for both specific characters and general aesthetics. Korean TV show “Squid Game” has taken the world by storm, rapidly becoming Netflix’s most watched show of all-time. Its dark and harrowing world, filled with masks and mystery, has inspired many going into spooky season and makes the top costume inspiration for several states on this list.

Of course, there are several options and ways to get creative with costumes based on the show. If you’re into movies and maybe looking for something a bit rarer for ideas, check out our list of the best horror movies ever made.

Many businesses also try to get in on the action around Halloween. Candy and costume sales skyrocket, and entire store spaces open just to sell items for the holiday season. Several companies seize the moment and create seasonal items and sales. Check out new chain restaurant menu items for Halloween and beyond.

