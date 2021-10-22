This Dog Stays a Puppy the Longest

Puppies, according to some experts, age at different rates. One set of experts even offers a puppy age calculator that allows owners to estimate how long they can expect their dogs to stay puppies.

24/7 Tempo set out to identify the breed that stays a puppy the longest. We compiled the list based on a range of more tangible factors such as life expectancy and size for each breed, as well as other more intangible factors, such as temperament, playfulness, and cuteness. (Some of these are also among the best apartment dog-breeds in America.)

By these measures, the dog that stays a puppy the longest is the West Highland White Terrier. They typically weigh 15 to 20 pounds, and their average life expectancy is 13 to 15 years.

With their bright eyes, sturdy little bodies, and pink ears, westies are hard to resist. Bred to hunt rodents in Scotland, they love a good chase, but they are also great family dogs. Like other dogs in the terrier group, westies are feisty and energetic.

Americans love dogs. There is no doubt about that. It is estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million and that 44% of households have a dog. These are the states with the most dogs.

We typically get dogs when they are puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up.

Click here to see the dog that stays a puppy the longest