The Best Military Movies of All Time

Many military movies deal with war in some capacity — and they vary dramatically in their approach. From realistic portrayals of battles to satire of nuclear warfare, some military-themed movies are better than the rest.

24/7 Tempo has identified the 50 best military movies of all time by creating an index based on metrics such as user and critic ratings from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

The list includes classics as well as more recent, well-received films, and they all convey their messages effectively either by using comedy or by exploring the darkness of war.

The best military movies include films from every decade, starting with the 1930. These films are about more than a dozen different conflicts or wars. Many are about World War II. World War I is also a popular topic. Even the most recent movies that made the list have plots set in either of these global wars.

Stanley Kubrick directed two of the motion pictures on the list — as many as Brian G. Hutton, Kathryn Bigelow, Oliver Stone, and Steven Spielberg.

