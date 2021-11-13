The Most Popular Hairstyles of the 20th Century

Women’s hairstyles have changed immensely over the years, undergoing multiple transformations since 1925. The most popular hairstyles have traditionally followed the trends set by major figures in both Hollywood and in politics.

To determine the most popular hairstyles the year you were born, 24/7 Tempo reviewed hairstyle trends from various sources for each year between 1925 and 2000. We considered research by fashion magazines, vintage hairstyles archived on fashion blogs, corresponded with college of design Fashion Institute of Technology, and consulted experts in the industry.

Iconic figures in Hollywood helped popularize specific hairstyles that corresponded with the effects both world wars had on women. Hairstyles such as the victory rolls, or voluminous curls pinned up around the frame of the face, came about after the United States won World War II.

