The Best American Cities for Dog Lovers

It’s a great time to be a dog. Dog ownership is soaring. The pet-product sector — and dogs in particular — is virtually recession-proof. More cities and towns are trying to accommodate dogs and their owners with dog parks, and restaurant owners are welcoming our four-legged pals with open arms.

Dogs are the preferred comfort animal on planes. Some people who are allergic to them love our canine friends so much that they own hypoallergenic dogs — and these are the 16 best dogs for people with allergies.

With those factors in mind, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the best cities for dog lovers. We used data from Lawnstarter on which cities had the best outdoor access, cost, and climate. Each rank is out of 153 cities, and each value is calculated by Lawnstarter.

It should come as no surprise that the list is dominated by Sun Belt cities in Texas and Florida, which combined have 17 cities on the list. Other states with favorable climate include Arizona, Tennessee, New Mexico and Louisiana.

Sunny Tampa, Florida, is so accommodating to dogs and their owners that the city’s website has a section titled Barks and Recreation that lists dog parks and outlines dog-park etiquette. Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department recently offered free microchipping for dogs to keep track of the animals.

But climate is not the only factor for the best cities for dogs. Rochester and Buffalo in New York both made the list, and New Jersey cities Paterson, Newark and Jersey City — the latter two buoyed by gentrification and a surge in dog parks — all are among the best cities for our canine friends.

Click here to see the best American cities for dog lovers