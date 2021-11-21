25 Most Dangerous Cities in Ohio

Ohio’s violent crime rate mirrored that of the nation as a whole in 2020. Violent offenses — a broad category encompassing rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — increased by 5.6% nationwide over 2019, according to the FBI, with a total of 1.3 million violent offenses reported. In the Buckeye State, violent crimes totaled 36,104, a 5.3% jump and a ratio of 309 for every 100,000 people. Does that make Ohio one of America’s most dangerous states?

To determine the 25 most dangerous cities in Ohio, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on violent crimes from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. Cities and towns with a population of at least 2,500 were ranked based on the number of violent crimes reported in 2020 per 100,000 residents. Data on population and property crimes also came from the FBI. Supplemental data on median household income and poverty rate came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. (Nationwide, these are America’s 50 most dangerous cities.)

When ranking the most dangerous Ohio cities, three major metropolises took the top three spots. Cleveland, with a population of nearly 380,000, placed No. 1. The lakeside city registered 6,281 violent crimes in 2020, factoring out to 1,656.7 per 100,000 residents. Property offenses — burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson — totaled 15,433, equating to a ratio of 4,070.7 per 100,000 residents.

Next up was Canton. Property crimes in the town of 70,000 south of Cleveland reached 3,411 for a ratio of 4,864.2 per 100,000 residents. Violent crime was lower at 1,002 in total — a ratio of 1,428.9 per 100,000 residents.

Third place was taken by Dayton, a city of 140,00 in western Ohio, north of Cincinnati. There, violent crime totaled 1,523 for a ratio of 1,086 per 100,000 residents. Property crime was higher at 5,391 in total, which equates to 3,845.4 per 100,000 residents.

Yet the state’s most populous city — Columbus, the state capital, with nearly 912,000 residents — ranked 15th on this list. The city recorded 5,064 violent offenses for a ratio of 555.5 per 100,000 residents. Property crimes amounted to 28,530, factoring to 3,130.4 per 100,000 residents.