This Is the Best Selling Country Music Album of All Time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within 10 years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America.

Garth Brooks, one of the biggest stars in country music, has sold 157 million albums so far in his career. His top-selling album, and the top-selling country music album of all time, is “Double Live,” released Nov. 4, 1997.

Even people who do not listen to country music have most likely heard of the Grand Ole Opry, the temple for country music artists, many of whom started their careers there. The Grand Ole Opry is in Nashville, Tennessee, and is often called “Music City.”

To determine the best-selling country album of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on certified U.S. album sales from the Record Industry Association of America. Country albums — albums identified as country by the RIAA or that have charted on Billboard magazine’s Top Country Albums chart — were ranked based on lifetime U.S. unit sales. Data on certification also came from the RIAA. Historical chart data used to determine performance on the Billboard 200 was collected October 2021.

The list of best-selling albums is mostly dominated by albums from the 1990s and 2000s but there are some more recent records. The '90s and '00s were a golden era for country stars. Legends like Garth Brooks and Shania Twain pumped out megahits throughout the period.

Taylor Swift also scored several hits with her modern fusion of country and pop. While the sounds of the '90s and '00s have transformed, country music is very much a living and growing genre.

It is impossible for a country album to post huge sales if it does not top the sales charts for several weeks — or in a few cases, many months. Garth Brooks’ “Double Live” album, which sold 21 million copies, spent 56 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, five of them in the top position. Garth Brooks also dominates the list of best selling albums.

