The Largest Employer in Every State

The U.S. economy had more than 10 million job openings as of September 2021, according to the most recent analysis from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of people who quit their jobs broke a record at 4.4 million, over 160,000 more than the month before.

The phenomenon of Americans quitting their jobs en masse has become known as “The Great Resignation.” Many workers who cannot do their job remotely have left their jobs in search of a better opportunity. Though some employers are struggling to find enough workers, each state has at least one business with thousands of workers in a single location.

To determine the largest employer in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Dun & Bradstreet’s 2021 Business Rankings. Businesses with headquarters in a given state were ranked based on the number of employees in that state at a single location. Industry classifications came from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While many large corporations like Walmart and McDonald’s employ thousands in nearly every state, these employees are spread out among many locations, and the company is likely headquartered elsewhere. The companies considered for this list are headquartered in the state they represent, and many employees are at a single location.

Many of the largest employers in a given state are hospitals or other medical centers. These organizations require large staff of medical care providers, orderlies, maintenance staff, and more to provide round-the-clock care.

Other large employers include brands that have become synonymous with their home state — like L.L. Bean in Maine and Nike in Oregon. In many cases, the largest employer represents an industry that has become the state’s economic backbone, like energy in oil and coal-producing areas or tourism in vacation hotspots. This is the most iconic job in every state.

