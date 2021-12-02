The Newest Dog Breed You Have Probably Never Heard Of

Almost every year, the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry, officially recognizes one or several new breeds and adds them to the club’s list. The vetting process is quite rigorous. There are over 340 dog breeds known throughout the world, but as of 2021, the AKC officially recognized 197 breeds.

To identify the newest dog breeds, 24/7 Tempo reviewed every newly recognized dog breed since 2000 by the AKC. Information about the breed group, temperament, and life expectancy is also from the AKC.

A prospective breed must have a demonstrated U.S. following — that is, there must be a national club with at least 100 members. There also must be a substantial population in the country of at least 300 to 400 dogs of the same breed and all with a three-generation pedigree.

There are geographic requirements, too. The breed must be found in 20 or more states. Other considerations include observations by AKC field staff, competitions, and specialty shows. The process often takes years.

These requirements largely explain why the AKC has recognized only 52 new breeds since the turn of the century (and none in 2002, 2005, and 2017).

