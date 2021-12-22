This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities.

While in New York City, some of the steakhouses from the late 19th century are still in business, the best steakhouse in America is SP Brazilian Steakhouse in Lakeway, Texas.

There has been discussion in recent decades about the health risks of eating red meat. The Harvard Medical School recently critiqued a paper that found “low” evidence that either red meat or processed meat is harmful. Harvard experts were quick to explain the flaws of the study and to point to the body of evidence that suggests otherwise. “Red and processed meats do increase health risks,” they write.

The health risks, however, do not appear to have dented steak sales. Perhaps the positive side of eating beef — namely being palatable to many — has been enough to keep customers coming. (This is the price of steak the year you were born.)

There are likely thousands of steakhouses around the country, ranging from such exalted establishments as Wolfgang Puck’s Cut restaurants and “Top Chef” star Tom Colicchio’s Craftsteak to chains like Outback and LongHorn.

Yelp has recently compiled a list of the best steakhouses in America for 24/7 Tempo. The site identified businesses listing steak as a specialty, then ranked them according to a number of factors, including user ratings and the total number of reviews. We list the top 25 restaurants, including the top one.

The list of restaurants, notable for the absence of many big-name steakhouses, might seem a little unusual to some. Many establishments on the list are not even really steakhouses, but rather restaurants where the steaks are particularly appreciated. In any case, Yelp’s list is full of hidden gems sure to satisfy any steak-lover. (Here is the best hidden gem restaurant in every state.)

The best steakhouse in America is SP Brazilian Steakhouse in Lakeway, Texas. Here is what one visitor to this establishment thinks: “What a wonderful experience. The food was amazing.” Another comment: “The service was impeccable, the food delicious, and a great ambiance.” Ribeye, filet mignon, top sirloin, bottom sirloin, and beef ribs are among the meaty offerings.

