Innovative Methods Legendary Athletes Have Used to Remain the Best

By the time they make it to the pros, players are well versed in how to break down game film, run practice drills, and lift weights. As the level of competition increases, athletes may find they need something extra to stay on top of their game.

Professional athletes will do whatever they can to get an advantage over their opponents. Sometimes, this just means working harder or eating a better diet. Yet some great athletes have gone above and beyond trying and developing innovative new methods to perfect their bodies and their skills.

24/7 Tempo reviewed sports stories from outlets like ESPN and Bleacher Report to compile a list of innovative methods legendary athletes have used to remain the best.

Many of these methods are high-tech. Athletes have used new and emerging breakthroughs in medical research and technology to recover faster from injuries, hone their coordination, and practice specialized skills. Players who used these specialized techniques may not only have extended their careers, but also played very well right until the end of their career. These are the athletes with the most memorable final seasons.

It is worth noting that not all of these methods are fully backed by scientific consensus, and the benefits athletes feel they get may just be a placebo effect. It could also be that a method works specifically for them but might not work on others. Other great players have used far less high-tech methods to become great. Whether it was using dance to become more agile or catching bricks to harden the hands, athletes will use any tool at their disposal to gain an edge.

