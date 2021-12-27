The City With the Lowest Rate of Property Crimes in Every State

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — theft-related property crimes are by far the most common. There were a total 6.5 million property crimes reported in the U.S. in 2020, resulting in the theft of tens of billions of dollars worth of property — only a fraction of which has been recovered.

Property crimes fall into one of three categories: larceny, burglary, and vehicle theft. These violations account for over 80% of the most serious offenses tracked and reported by the FBI. Violent crimes, meanwhile, account for less than 20%.

Larceny is defined as the unlawful taking of property — pickpocketing and shoplifting being two common examples — and is the most common form of property crime in the United States. Burglary, defined as the illegal entry of a structure to commit a crime, such as theft, is the most severe form of property crime tracked by the FBI. Vehicle theft, meanwhile, is a crime that can be either the theft, or the attempted theft, of a vehicle, such a car, motorcycle, or ATV.

Though property crime is relatively widespread in the United States, there are parts of the country where these crimes are less common, and residents are far less likely to be victimized.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city with the lowest property crime rate in each state. Cities are ranked by the number of property crimes reported for every 100,000 people. Only cities with populations greater than 25,000 were considered.

It is important to note that in five states, there is only one eligible city with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the city listed ranks as having the lowest property crime rate by default only. In Hawaii, there are no qualifying cities with available crime data.

Though each of the cities on this list ranks as having the lowest property crime rate in its respective state, property crime rates in these places vary considerably, from 93 incidents per 100,000 people to 3,274 per 100,000. Still, in the majority of cities on this list, the property crime rate is lower than the statewide rate as well as the national rate of 1,958 per 100,000.

