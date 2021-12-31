The City With the Most Larceny-Thefts in Every State

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor-vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the most recent available estimates from the FBI, larceny-thefts result in an estimated $5.9 billion in losses to victims annually.

Though larceny-theft is relatively widespread in the United States, in some parts of the country, Americans are at especially high risk of being the victim of theft.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area with the highest larceny-theft rate in every state. Metropolitan areas are ranked by the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people.

It is important to note that in eight states, there is only one eligible metro area with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the metro area listed ranks as having the highest larceny theft rate by default only. In three states — Alabama, Illinois, and Pennsylvania — there are no qualifying metro areas with available crime data.

Though each of the metro areas on this list ranks as having the highest larceny theft rate in its respective state, larceny rates in these places vary considerably, from 863 incidents per 100,000 people to 3,335 per 100,000. Still, in the vast majority of the metro areas on this list, larceny theft rates exceed the statewiderap rate as well as the national rate of 1,398 per 100,000.

Larceny is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime rate. Due in large part to higher than average larceny rates, in nearly every metro area on this list, the overall property crime rate exceeds the comparable statewide rate. Here is a look at the city with the most property crimes in every state.

