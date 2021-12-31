The Most Unreasonably Priced Things American Buy

With the U.S. inflation rate increasing at levels not seen in decades, many Americans are looking to save money, pinching pennies where they can. While some essentials cannot be cut out of the budget, certain goods and services in the U.S. are way overpriced or completely unnecessary.

In many cases, the American economy has, for whatever reason, made some products and services more expensive than they are in other countries with similar economies. (Of course, on the flip side, certain products and services are much cheaper in the U.S.) There are also goods and services that simply have significant markups over what they cost to make, yet lower-priced alternatives are not frequently used.

To determine the most unreasonably priced things Americans buy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed information from consumer guides like the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Reports to find items that either have significant markups or that cost much less in other countries.

Many of the most unreasonably priced products and services that Americans buy have cheaper alternatives, including homemade food and drinks instead of store or restaurant bought items. However, some are essential goods and services consumers simply have to find a way to afford, even at their high prices or if prices increase even more. These are the household items with prices that are soaring.

