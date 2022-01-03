10 Warning Signs You Might Have Diabetes

About one in 10 Americans, or 34.2 million people, live with diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data through 2018. Other findings from the data show that one in three people in the country have prediabetes, higher than normal blood sugar level, which can turn into diabetes if left untreated, and that new cases have been skyrocketing among young people.

Some of the most severe diabetes complications include ketoacidosis, which can be fatal, kidney disease, amputation, and blindness. And there is a new risk associated with the disease.

24/7 Tempo reviewed multiple studies and reports by independent health organizations, such as the American Diabetes Association, and JDRF, a leading Type 1 diabetes research group, to compile a list of the 10 biggest warning signs of diabetes.

There are three types of diabetes. People with Type 1 diabetes, about 5%-10% of those with the disease, make very little or no insulin — a hormone made by the pancreas that helps regulate blood sugar levels in the body by allowing cells to store the broken down sugars, or glucose (the body’s energy source). They must take insulin every day to live. People with Type 2 diabetes don’t use insulin well. Their body is not capable of regulating blood sugar levels. The third type, gestational diabetes, develops in pregnant women. Blood sugar levels usually return to normal after childbirth.

