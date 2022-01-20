States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

As the omicron variant spreads and new daily cases of COVID-19 hit new highs in the United States, the national vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 209,312,770 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.0% of the population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 47.6% all the way up to 78.4%.

Due in large part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance, millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of Jan. 18, only about 81.2% of the 651,979,500 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 66.8% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 19,515 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.