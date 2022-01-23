20 Common Symptoms That Can Mean Cancer

Cancer patients are living longer today due to early detection and better treatment options. The number of cancer diagnoses, however, is increasing and is expected to rise to nearly 23.6 million by 2030, according to the National Cancer Institute. Part of the reason is that the population is aging, and age is one of the biggest risk factors for cancer.

The sooner a cancer is diagnosed the better the odds of beating it. The problem is that many cancers, regardless of where they originate, often have non-specific symptoms, such as fatigue, that people ignore.

24/7 Tempo reviewed information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Cancer Society and spoke to several oncologists to determine the most common symptoms in the most common cancers in men and women.

It’s very important to remember that while all warning signs should be examined, most of the time they are caused by a condition other than cancer, Dr. Ronald Alvarez, chairman and clinical service chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, explained.

“Cancer symptoms are vague, but they will almost never appear in isolation.” They will be persistent, recurring, and will worsen over time, he added.

Nationwide, in 2016, the latest year for which data is available, 436 new cancer cases were diagnosed for every 100,000 people. In the U.S., approximately 40 out of 100 men and 38 out of 100 women will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime. These are the states with the highest and lowest cancer rates.

