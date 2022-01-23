The Origins of Every American Federal Holiday

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays. The goal was to give workers several three-day weekends throughout the year so families can spend more time together.

The U.S. government recognizes a total of 12 federal holidays – 11 observed annually and Inauguration Day observed every four years.

A federal holiday is a calendar date that is recognized and designated by the federal government as a holiday. This is a day when nonessential federal government offices are closed. State governments and private institutions such as banks are not required by law to close on federal holidays, though most do as a courtesy.

The first four federal holidays were established in 1870, when Congress passed a law allowing federal workers in the District of Columbia to take paid time off on New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

