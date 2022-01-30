States Where COVID-19 Cases are Climbing Fastest

The omicron variant drove new daily cases of COVID-19 to new highs in the United States. Now, cases are falling once again in much of the country. There were an average of 191.0 new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, down from an average of 231.9 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily infections has increased in 17 states over the past week and fallen in 33.

The current decrease in cases nationwide is being driven disproportionately by South Carolina and Vermont, the two states where the average number of new daily cases is declining the fastest on a per capita basis.

To date, Rhode Island has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita of any state, at 31,644 for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, there has been a total of 21,950 cases per 100,000 people.

All COVID-19 data used in this story is current as of Jan. 27, 2022. It is important to note that in some states, weekly infection rates may include cases of the virus that occurred earlier but were not previously counted.