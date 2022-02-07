Teams Going the Longest Without Winning a Super Bowl

Super Bowl 56, matching the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, will be played on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Neither team was among the top seeds when the NFL playoffs began Jan. 15-17, but both got hot when it counted. The two teams had to stage furious rallies in their respective conference championship games to reach the Super Bowl.

While the Rams have won the Super Bowl once, the Bengals, playing in their first Super Bowl in 33 years, have never won the big game. Cincinnati joined the NFL in 1968 and has been to the Super Bowl twice. If the Bengals win, they will reduce the number of teams that have never won the Super Bowl to 11. (For now, these are the 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl.)

To determine the teams that have gone the longest without winning the Super Bowl, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the results of all 55 Super Bowls using Pro Football Reference.

In the Super Bowl era, a dozen teams have never won the big game. Eight of those clubs – Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and the Tennessee Titans (originally Houston Oilers) – existed before the first Super Bowl was played in 1967. (These are the NFL teams that have lost the most Super Bowls.)

Here’s how long it’s been since these NFL teams have won a Super Bowl

Four teams – Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and the Jacksonville Jaguars – have never reached the big game. While Houston and Jacksonville are relatively new teams, joining the NFL within the last 27 years, Cleveland and Detroit have been playing professional football for more than 70 years. They are among 10 teams in the NFL that have gone more than 50 years without winning the Super Bowl.