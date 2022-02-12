States Where the Most People Live Alone

There were 37 million one-person households in the United States in 2021, according to the Census Bureau. That represents 28% of all U.S. households. In 1960, single-person households accounted for only 13% of all households. That’s a significant change in living arrangements.

To find the states with the most single-person residences, 24/7 Wall St. used Census Bureau data, ranking states by the share of nonfamily households living alone out of all households.

One important driver in the increase of one-person residences is marriage – married people are more likely to live with somebody than unmarried people. In 2021, 34% of adults aged 15 and over had never been married, up from 23% in 1950, according to the Census Bureau. Meanwhile, the median age of first-time marriage has risen, as has the rate of divorce. (Here are the cities with the most and least divorce.)

Another driver is economics. People might be forced to live together in states where real estate prices and rents are high. Conversely, living alone might be a choice in states where homes and rents are more affordable.

The No. 1 state on our list is North Dakota, where almost 19% of adults live alone, comprising nearly 34% of households. One factor may be the state’s energy boom, which attracted young, single people from around the country. North Dakota also has relatively low rents, so the combination of economic opportunity and cheap housing may account for its ranking. (This is how much a home costs in every state.)

At the other end of our list is Utah, where little more than 8% of adults live alone, comprising 19% of households. That may have something to do with the state’s religious profile. The majority of residents are Mormon and are more likely to marry and to have more children. In California and Hawaii, the reason for their relatively few single-person residences could be economics. Both have some of the most expensive housing and rents.

