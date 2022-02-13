The Most Common City Names in the US

City names are meant to describe and distinguish one community from another. But many cities are often named after a person who made a significant impact on the country as a whole. The result is a moniker that is hardly unique. In fact, it turns out to be among the most popular in the U.S.

To identify the most common city names in the United States, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the names of nearly 31,000 cities, towns, municipalities, boroughs, villages, and census designated places collected by the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Population data also came from the ACS.

For a country the size of the United States, it’s not surprising that some towns, both big and small, share the same name. About 15,000 city names appear between two and 32 times across the country.

There are no rules for naming towns. Some are christened after their founders or a defining geographical feature. Others have monikers based on other languages. And then there are some places whose names seem completely random — here are 50 strangest town names in the U.S. (and where they came from).

