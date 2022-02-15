The Best Movies Starring Bill Murray

For millions of Americans stuck at home during the pandemic, every day may be reminiscent of “Groundhog Day,” the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray as a man doomed to live the same day on repeat, and driven to extreme measures to break the monotony.

The real Bill Murray appears to be faring much better than that unfortunate character, at least based on the evidence of the virtual Golden Globe Awards this February, where he donned a psychedelic shirt and sipped a martini on camera. Although Murray received a Golden Globe nomination this year for his supporting role in “On the Rocks,” adding to his six previous Golden Globe nominations (one of which, for “Lost in Translation,” led to a win), he won’t be up for any Oscars this year. (Here are 25 of the Oscars’ most egregious snubs.)

24/7 Tempo has compiled the best movies starring Bill Murray, including two directed by Jim Jarmusch and four directed by Wes Anderson. Murray has appeared in nine of Anderson’s films and plays a role in a tenth, “The French Dispatch,” which was due to be released in 2020 but will debuted at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July. He is undeniably one of the SNL cast members with the most successful movie careers.

At the age of 70, this comedic actor with a diverse array of film and TV credits shows no signs of stopping.

