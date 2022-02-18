The Net Worth of Every American President from Washington to Biden

Since 2001, the annual salary for the position of President of the United States has been fixed at $400,000. That figure, which is set by Congress, has been raised only five times since the birth of our nation (there are no automatic raises or cost-of-living bumps). Fringe benefits for a modern-day president include a $100,000 nontaxable travel account, $100,000 to redecorate the White House, and $50,000 in annual expenses, among other extras. (Here’s a complete list of the best perks of being the U.S. president.)

That doesn’t mean that earlier chief executives exactly suffered financially. George Washington’s annual salary of $25,000 was equivalent to over $700,000 in today’s dollars. In any case, in America’s early days, presidents tended to be well-off before they took office – at least in part because only property-owning white men were allowed to vote, and they tended to elect the wealthy. While there have been some middle-class presidents in the intervening years, many contemporary commanders-in-chief are also in quite good financial shape, having earned (or inherited) extravagant wealth before taking office. (Read a quick family history of every U.S. president.)

To identify the net worth of every US president from Washington to Biden, 24/7 Wall St. drew on a number of historical and contemporary sources, then adjusted the figures for inflation using the December 2021 Research Consumer Price Index drawn from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Data.

Click here to see the the net worth of every American president from Washington to Biden

Because a number of presidents, particularly in the early 19th century, made and lost huge fortunes in a matter of a few years, we’ve provided each president’s net worth at its peak.