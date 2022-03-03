States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 215,677,777 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.9% of the population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 50.4% all the way up to 80.9%.

Due in large part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance, millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of March 1, only about 80.1% of the 690,435,000 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 65.9% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 23,906 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.