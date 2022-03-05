Most Important Event in Every State's History

Each U.S. state has borne witness to an important historical event that has shaped its history — for better or worse. In many cases, the event has had implications beyond that state’s borders, with profound consequences for the nation and, in some cases, the world.

These events include political changes, armed conflict, legal rulings, tragedies, cultural shifts, economic upheavals, ecological episodes, and scientific breakthroughs. But all of them changed the destiny of a particular state.

24/7 Tempo reviewed state historical information, research sources, and media reports of significant events throughout U.S. history to determine the most important event in the history of each state.

Over the past century, we’ve witnessed some of the most profound changes in human history. Between wars, technological developments, progress in civil rights, and breakthroughs in science and medicine, the old order has been swept away — here is the most important event the year you were born.

Click here to see the most important historical event in every state

Click here to see our detailed findings and methodology