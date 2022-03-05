This Is the World's Greatest Classic Car

The collection of classic cars is a hobby of the very rich. Clothing designer Ralph Lauren has a huge collection. Former late-night TV host Jay Leno also owns 181 classic cars and 160 classic motorcycles. The collection has been valued at over $50 million. According to reports, Leno owns two models of the world’s greatest classic car, the Lamborghini Miura.

These collections often require parking areas as big as airport hangers, but car collectors like to show off what they own. There are classic car shows all around the country, and they are also common in other nations. (These are the most outrageous car collections in the world.)

The recently released Classic Car Report from insurance comparison website Confused.com aimed to find the most “in-demand” classic cars and their dollar values. The research used these yardsticks to evaluate each model: annual Google searches; rarity, that is, the number of each model available in the world; the current average value; the increase from original value; and the recent value increase from May 2019.

These metrics were used to create a score, with 10 as the highest possible number. The study included 200 classic car models. Information also was pulled from various sources, including Car and Classic. Prices came from Hagerty’s valuation tool. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report to find the world’s greatest classic car. (These are the most expensive cars in America.)

The Lamborghini Miura topped the list with a score of 8.58. It was produced from 1966 until 1973. The car is powered by a 3,929 cc Lamborghini V12. The two-door vehicle has a rear mid-engine setup and a top speed of 171 miles per hour. Its value has improved by 1,500% to about $1.8 million since it was first produced. Only 764 Miuras were made. The study’s authors noted: “It was the fastest production road car in the world when it was released and scored highly across the board here.”

