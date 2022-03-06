55 Oldest Continuously Sold Products in America

What does it take for a product to survive and thrive generation after generation? For some companies, it is adhering to the ideas of a visionary founder; for others it’s adapting to the market. Some products that we’ve known forever have become part of conglomerates and, while they maintain their brand identity to a greater or lesser degree, have become just one of many products under a giant umbrella – but at least they’ve managed to last.

To determine the oldest products on the market in America, 24/7 Tempo derived information from History and other historical websites, company websites, state and city history sources, and various media outlets. Some material was updated from previous 24/7 lists.

Boldface names like Heinz, Kraft, and Campbell’s made the list. So did uniquely American soft drinks, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Hires Root Beer – as well as one historic beer brand. (These are America’s 30 oldest beers.)

There are also some candy companies whose output has defied Father Time – and a number of firms, making candy and other products, still owned or run by their founding families. (These are the largest Fortune 500 companies still run by their founders.)

Click here to see the 50 oldest products in America

Some of the items that have stood the test of time are household cleaning products such as 20 Mule Team Borax, Libman corn brooms, and Murphy’s Soap. And in the kitchen, you might use cutlery and cookware made by American companies that are more than 100 years old.

Brands like Brooks Brothers, which has made ready-to-wear suits since the California Gold Rush of 1849, and luxury goods provider Tiffany remain the gold standards in their respective industries by not compromising on quality, even as tastes and their competitors have changed.