Longest Lasting Cars on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle prices trend upward over time for various reasons.

Rising prices and increased durability have led to older cars on the road. The average age of a vehicle in the U.S. rose to 12.1 years last year, up from 9.6 years in 2002, according to IHS Markit. Now, more vehicles than ever are lasting to 200,000 miles and beyond, blowing past the 100,000-mile mark that not too long ago was considered about the most you could get from a typical car. (Also see, this is the most dependable car in America.)

A recent analysis of more than 14. 9 million cars sold in 2021 by online automotive information and sales provider iSeeCars has identified the models with the largest share of vehicles that top 200,000 miles.

To find the longest lasting cars on the road 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the iSeeCars analysis. Cars are ranked by the percentage of vehicles reaching 200,000 miles. Prices noted are based on the entry-level manufacturer’s suggested retail price, rounded to the nearest $1,000, for a 2022 model year vehicle, as reported by Car and Driver magazine.

Toyota manufactures eight of the top 15 longest-lasting cars, and only two sedans — the Toyota Avalon and the Toyota Prius — made the list. Seven of the 15 longest lasting vehicles are full-size SUVs, while one is a midsize SUV and one a crossover — a popular small SUV that is typically built on a sedan platform. Two of the vehicles on the list are minivans, and two are pickup trucks.

Four of the vehicles on this list share the same engineering platform and differ mostly in exterior and interior styling, size, and price: the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban and the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. (These are America’s most popular pickup trucks.)

Click here to see longest lasting cars on the road