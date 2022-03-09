Best Rich Countries For Working Women

Despite significant advances in gender equality, men and women are still treated differently in what is a major barrier to social justice. Globally, women continue to play a lesser role than men in leadership and business. At least one report, by the World Economic Forum, shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities.

In its Global Gender Gap Report 2021, the WEF estimates that it will take 135.6 years to close the global gender gap, an increase from 99.5 years estimated in 2020. The gender gap comprises four key sunidices, of which the economic gender gap is the second largest. Current trends show that it will take another 267.6 years to close the gender economic gap.

To identify the best countries for working women, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed The Economist’s glass-ceiling index, an annually updated measure of the role and influence of women in the workforce. The report only examines the 29 nation members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which consists mostly of high-income countries. We also considered the size of each country’s female labor force using data from the World Bank’s Gender Statistics database for 2019, the most recent available year.

Northern and Western European countries rank among the best countries in the world for working women. Only two countries outside of Europe made the top 10 – New Zealand and Canada. The United States ranks below average among the OECD countries and its ranking has not changed at least since 2016. In the U.S., these are the worst states for women.

Click here to see the best rich countries for working women