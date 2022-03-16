This Is the Most Common City Name in America

Where do cities get their names? Quite they’re in honor of past presidents or other famous figures. There are several cities named after Lincoln; the nation’s capital is named after Washington. And the country’s most common city name is Franklin.

Other cities take the names of ancient places. Utica, a city in northern New York state was named for a Roman colony. Its next-door neighbor is Rome. Another nearby city was named Syracuse, after a city built originally by the Greeks. Some cities are named for the geography around them. “Akron” is from a Greek term for “high point.” Others are named after Native American tribes – for instance, Wahpeton, North Dakota. (These are the strangest town names in America and where they came from.)

For a country the size of the United States, it’s not surprising that some towns, both big and small, share the same name. About 15,000 city names appear between two and 32 times across the country. (These are the oldest cities in America.)

To identify the most common city name in the United States, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the names of nearly 31,000 cities, towns, municipalities, boroughs, villages, and census-designated places collected by the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. (Population data also comes from the ACS. Facts about each city come from Wikipedia and other sources.)