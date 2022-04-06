Good Friday Traditions From Around the World

Commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, Good Friday is perhaps the most solemn day of the year in the Christian calendar. Typical religious observances include fasting, prayer, and meditation. Sometimes people dress in black and maintain silence during the hours of Christ’s suffering.

Good Friday is an official holiday in many countries and in about a dozen states. Easter Monday, too, is often a designated holiday, which means that not only is Good Friday a major day for religious traditions and observances, it’s also the start of a four-day weekend in some locales.

This year Easter falls on April 17. Perhaps the most famous symbol of Easter, at least in the U.S., is the Easter bunny. The exact origins of the Easter bunny are a mystery though. In fiction, rabbits are often portrayed as playful, cunning tricksters — think Bugs Bunny. These are the most famous bunnies — real or fictional — of all time.

To compile a list of Good Friday traditions around the world, 24/7 Tempo consulted dozens of online local guides about Easter traditions and the history behind them. The following list is a selection of several sacred and secular seasonal celebrations from around the globe.

Click here to read about Good Friday traditions from around the world